Fiat Must Face Some Claims In Drivers' Hacking Risk Suit

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 2:07 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday refused to entirely dismiss a putative class action claiming some Fiat Chrysler Jeeps are susceptible to hacking, saying that the plaintiffs can continue to claim they overpaid for the vehicles.



District Court Judge Michael Reagan dismissed remaining claims that possible future car hacking could cause injury or death, but allowed two of the four plaintiffs in the case to continue pursuing their claims that the vehicles have depreciated in value in light of system vulnerabilities.



Four car owners — Brian...

To view the full article, register now.