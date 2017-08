Ex-City Manager In Texas Gets Prison For Bribery Scheme

Law360, Houston (August 22, 2017, 1:34 PM EDT) -- The former city manager of Eagle Pass, Texas, was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for lying to federal agents who were investigating his role in a $24,000 “pay-to-play” scheme involving the Maverick County landfill, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Monday.



Hector Chavez Sr., 68, was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison for making a false statement by U.S. District Judge Alia Moses, which will be followed by three years of probation. Chavez, who has been in custody since his...

