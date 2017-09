Uber Drivers Should Be Bound By Taxi Laws, 3rd Circ. Told

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 2:43 PM EDT) -- New Jersey taxi drivers on Wednesday urged the Third Circuit to revive their putative class action alleging the city of Newark allows Uber Technologies Inc. drivers to operate unencumbered by traditional cab regulations, saying the app-based ride-hailing business provides the same service and should be subject to the same rules.



Arguing before a three-judge panel in Trenton, attorney Richard W. Wedinger of Barry McTiernan & Wedinger said the city’s $10 million contract with Uber has caused plummeting revenues for the Newark Cab Association and other taxi...

