Objector Fights Ford Exhaust-Fume Deal At 11th Circ.

Law360, Miami (August 22, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A class member objecting to the settlement in a dispute over a Ford Motor Co. exhaust system that allegedly exposed passengers to dangerous levels of carbon monoxide fought the class counsel's bid to dismiss her appeal for lack of standing in the Eleventh Circuit on Monday.



Objector Gabi Canales urged an appellate panel to deny the motion to dismiss her appeal of the approval of the deal, which she says prioritizes the $5 million attorneys' fee award over recovery for class members, many of whom she...

