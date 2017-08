Judge Again Denies Class Cert. Over Lufthansa Flight Delay

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 2:23 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday denied class certification for a Lufthansa passenger on a delayed international flight, saying that even a second, narrower class proposal was still not cutting it.



Plaintiff David Shabotinsky was flying from Chicago to Tel Aviv, Israel, in August 2014 but arrived five hours later than he had anticipated when his connecting flight in Frankfurt was canceled and he was rebooked on another flight. He said he had to spend money while he was waiting in an airport where he wasn't supposed...

