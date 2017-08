Pharmacy Seeks Final OK For Roche's $17M TCPA Deal

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 2:16 PM EDT) -- A family-owned pharmacy leading Telephone Consumer Protection Act litigation accusing medical testing supplier Roche Diagnostics Corp. of sending unwanted faxes asked an Indiana federal judge Monday to grant final approval to a $17 million deal that sets aside roughly $5.6 million for attorneys' fees.



Arkansas-based Econo-Med Pharmacy Inc. asked the court for its final blessing of a deal that will provide roughly $1,100 to each pharmacy that received at least one unsolicited fax advertisement from Indianapolis-based Roche from April 2012 to mid-March, when U.S. District Judge...

To view the full article, register now.