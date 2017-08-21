Telecom Co. ShoreTel Hit With Suit Over $530M Mitel Deal

By Chelsea Naso

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A ShoreTel Inc. investor lodged a proposed class action against the telecommunications company in California federal court Monday, alleging it omitted information from regulatory filings concerning its planned $530 million buyout by Canada’s Mitel.

ShoreTel shareholder Louis Scarantino contends the company’s solicitation statement for the anticipated takeover by Mitel, filed Aug. 17 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, failed to include critical financial metrics.

“The solicitation statement omits material information with respect to the proposed transaction, which renders the solicitation statement false and misleading,” the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Scarantino v. ShoreTel, Inc. et al


Case Number

5:17-cv-04857

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Securities/Commodities

Judge

Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers

Date Filed

August 21, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular