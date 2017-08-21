Telecom Co. ShoreTel Hit With Suit Over $530M Mitel Deal

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A ShoreTel Inc. investor lodged a proposed class action against the telecommunications company in California federal court Monday, alleging it omitted information from regulatory filings concerning its planned $530 million buyout by Canada’s Mitel.



ShoreTel shareholder Louis Scarantino contends the company’s solicitation statement for the anticipated takeover by Mitel, filed Aug. 17 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, failed to include critical financial metrics.



“The solicitation statement omits material information with respect to the proposed transaction, which renders the solicitation statement false and misleading,” the...

