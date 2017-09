Common Claims Back Multistate Shingle Class, 3rd Circ. Told

Law360, Philadelphia (September 6, 2017, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Customers claiming roofing supplier Owens Corning Sales LLC misled consumers about the quality of allegedly defective shingles urged the Third Circuit on Wednesday to reverse a lower court’s refusal to certify the putative class, arguing that the case is driven by common facts despite class members spanning different states.



During an oral argument before a three-judge panel sitting in Philadelphia, attorney Robert H. Klonoff said that the alleged defect issue with the Toledo, Ohio-based company’s fiberglass shingles applies “across the board to the class" even though...

