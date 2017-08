Canadian Miner Slams Venezuela's Bid To Duck $1.2B Award

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Rusoro Mining Ltd. doubled down on its bid for a D.C. federal court to enforce an award of more than $1.2 billion issued to the Canadian company after its Venezuelan investments were nationalized allegedly without prompt and adequate compensation, arguing that the country is trying to relitigate issues the court cannot touch.



Venezuela last month had urged against confirmation of the award — which consists of $967.78 million plus approximately $259.3 million in interest as of October 2016, along with additional post-judgment interest and $3.3 million...

