Jury Selection Kicks Off In Menendez Corruption Trial

Law360, Newark (August 22, 2017, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors and defense counsel on Tuesday combed through potential jurors to serve on the corruption trial of Sen. Bob Menendez and Florida ophthalmologist Salomon Melgen, with the government dismissing a juror whose relatives work in legal capacities and the senator tossing a juror with family ties to law enforcement.



By the end of the first day of jury selection in the Newark courtroom, 10 potential jurors remained seated in the jury box. On Wednesday, both sides are expected to finish picking the 12 jurors who would...

To view the full article, register now.