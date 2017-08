AbbVie, Patient Both Say Jury On Their Side In $150M Award

Law360, Chicago (August 22, 2017, 6:56 PM EDT) -- AbbVie Inc. and an AndroGel user who claimed the product caused his heart attack attempted to salvage their unusual jury verdict Monday, with both sides telling an Illinois federal judge the panel's $150 million award sent a clear message in their favor.



The jury found last month that AbbVie was not liable for plaintiff Jesse Mitchell’s heart attack, but it hit the drugmaker with millions in punitive damages over misleading advertising. AbbVie and Mitchell then filed post-trial motions that laid out how they believed the verdict...

To view the full article, register now.