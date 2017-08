'Open Season' For FCA Plaintiffs In 9th Circ., Gilead Says

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 10:44 PM EDT) -- A recent Ninth Circuit ruling badly misinterpreted the U.S. Supreme Court’s Escobar decision and effectively declared “open season” for False Claims Act whistleblowers to target minor regulatory violations, Gilead Sciences Inc. told the Ninth Circuit on Monday.



Gilead made the comments in a petition urging the Ninth Circuit to revisit a July ruling in which it reinstated a multibillion-dollar FCA suit that accuses Gilead of defrauding taxpayers by concealing information about drug suppliers and contamination. The ruling relied heavily on the Supreme Court’s landmark decision last...

