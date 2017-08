Ballard Spahr Works On Moinian Group's $550M NYC Loan

Law360, Minneapolis (August 22, 2017, 2:33 PM EDT) -- The Moinian Group has scored a $550 million loan for various properties on West 42nd St. in Manhattan from the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. in a deal Ballard Spahr LLP worked on, according to records made public in New York on Monday.



The loan is for a commercial condo unit at 635 W. 42nd St., and various commercial condo units, parking spaces and single-residential condo units at 605 W. 42nd.



Records filed on Monday show Mary Jo George of Ballard Spahr worked on the deal, although...

To view the full article, register now.