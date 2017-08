Hardwood Floors Fall Outside Invoicing Law, NJ Panel Says

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 2:21 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Appellate Division declined to revive Lumber Liquidators Inc. shoppers' class allegations that the flooring retailer's sales invoices violated state consumer protection laws, ruling Tuesday that the purchased products did not meet New Jersey’s regulatory definition of protected merchandise.



A three-judge panel dealt a blow to Jarrod Kaufman and three others who had sued the company on allegations its sales invoices ran afoul of New Jersey's Truth in Consumer Contracts Warranties and Notices Act, Consumer Fraud Act, and Delivery of Household Furniture and Furnishings...

To view the full article, register now.