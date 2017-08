Tribe Blasts Gaming Commission Bid For Gambling Suit Redo

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The Fort Sill Apache Tribe urged a D.C. federal judge Monday not to reconsider its decision allowing the tribe to update its challenge to the government’s rejection of the tribe’s gambling bid, saying the National Indian Gaming Commission is rehashing old arguments to try to shield an agency letter from being contested in court.



The NIGC had asked the court on July 28 to dismiss several claims from the suit and not allow the tribe to add claims based on an NIGC letter in January, in...

