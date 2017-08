Uber Wants NY Cab Drivers' Wage Battle Slashed

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT) -- Uber moved Monday to dismantle a proposed wage-and-hour class and collective action from New York drivers seeking to be classified as employees rather than independent contractors, saying the drivers shouldn’t be allowed to assert spread-of-hours pay and “illegal kickbacks” claims.



Uber Technologies Inc. urged U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein to dismiss for good individual driver Diogenes Carrasco’s spread-of-hours and illegal kickbacks claims, and said the plaintiffs have already taken four bites at the apple and shouldn’t get any more leeway to continue repleading their defective...

