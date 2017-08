Kirkland Lures 5 White Collar Partners From Ropes & Gray

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The co-chairs of Ropes & Gray LLP's foreign anti-corruption and securities litigation practices — one of whom also managed the firm’s Chicago office — are among five partners decamping for Kirkland & Ellis LLP, the latter announced on Tuesday.



Asheesh Goel was Ropes & Gray's managing partner in the Windy City and co-led the group focused on Foreign Corrupt Practices Act enforcement and related risks. Zachary Brez headed up securities and commodities matters for the firm and also co-chaired its economic sanctions practice. Both previously worked...

