2nd Circ. Affirms Bar Of Netflix Streaming Studio's Movies

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday affirmed that a bankruptcy court was within its rights to prevent Netflix's attempted enforcement of a contract that would have interfered with the bankruptcy plan of film production house Relativity Media, saying the contract issue counted as a core proceeding regarding the bankruptcy.



Netflix had undertaken the appeal to fight a bankruptcy court ruling that protected formerly bankrupt movie company Relativity Media in a dispute over the online streaming of two movies before their theatrical run.



Two months after Relativity's March 2016 final plan...

