Mercedes To Repair Seat Heaters In Around 270K Cars

Law360, Los Angeles (August 22, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Mercedes-Benz USA LLC will install new seat heater wiring in as many as 270,000 vehicles to settle claims the equipment could spark or catch fire as part of a proposed class action settlement filed in California federal court on Monday that the plaintiffs’ counsel says is worth at least $54 million, in addition to warranty and reimbursement relief.



Elizabeth Callaway and her husband, William, launched the suit in December 2014, claiming seat warmers in a variety of Mercedes models were made with copper wires that could...

