Akin Gump Snags Ex-Baker Botts M&A Expert

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 3:05 PM EDT) -- A former Baker Botts LLP attorney who represented software giant RealPage Inc. in multiple acquisitions and advised a television network in a $4.4 billion deal with Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. has joined Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP’s mergers and acquisitions team in Dallas.



Courtney S. York joined Akin Gump as a partner on Aug. 18 after more than 15 years with Baker Botts, where her practice focused on major deals in the telecommunications, technology and media and entertainment industries.



“Every deal is a little different...

To view the full article, register now.