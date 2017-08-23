Shook Hardy Adds Ex-Mayer Brown IP Pro To Houston Office

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Shook Hardy & Bacon LLP has added an intellectual property litigator from Mayer Brown LLP with more than 20 years of experience to its Houston office, the firm announced Tuesday.



Patent litigator Sharon A. Israel, whose practice focuses on representing companies in wireless communications and consumer technology, medical devices and oilfield services, joins the firm from Mayer Brown’s Houston office. Israel has represented clients before the federal courts, the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board and the International Trade Commission.



“I was drawn to Shook’s great...

To view the full article, register now.