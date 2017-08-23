Shook Hardy Adds Ex-Mayer Brown IP Pro To Houston Office
Patent litigator Sharon A. Israel, whose practice focuses on representing companies in wireless communications and consumer technology, medical devices and oilfield services, joins the firm from Mayer Brown’s Houston office. Israel has represented clients before the federal courts, the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board and the International Trade Commission.
"I was drawn to Shook's great...
