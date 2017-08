7th Circ. Revives Suit Over Volvo's Hybrid SUV

Law360, Springfield (August 22, 2017, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel on Tuesday rejected a district court's finding that the lead plaintiff in a proposed class action against Volvo over its electric hybrid SUV gave up legal standing when she rejected a remediation attempt by the company before filing the lawsuit.



The circuit judges reversed a judgment last year that tossed the claims of Illinois couple Xavier and Khadija Laurens, who alleged their hybrid Volvo held far less of an electric charge than was advertised.



Among its arguments at the appellate court in...

