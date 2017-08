L’Oréal Whiffs At 3rd Circ. In Latest Bid To Kill Atty’s Suit

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A former in-house attorney for L’Oréal who claims he was improperly fired after raising conduct concerns about patent-application quotas can continue with his now-revived suit after the Third Circuit denied the cosmetics giant’s rehearing bid Tuesday.



L’Oréal had been seeking either an en banc or panel rehearing after a Third Circuit panel revived the retaliation suit of patent lawyer Steven Trzaska in July. But in a brief order Tuesday, U.S. Circuit Judge Thomas Ambro denied L’Oréal’s petition, saying the majority of a 12-judge panel, including himself,...

