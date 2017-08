Dakota Access Owner Accuses Greenpeace Of 'Eco-Terrorism'

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 7:40 PM EDT) -- The company behind the Dakota Access pipeline hit Greenpeace and a roster of other environmental groups with a racketeering suit in North Dakota federal court on Tuesday, claiming the project was targeted by “eco-terrorism” that ultimately interfered with the pipeline’s construction and cost the company hundreds of millions of dollars in damages from lost investors and reputational ruin.



Energy Transfer Partners LP’s complaint brings racketeering, conspiracy, defamation and even terrorism claims against a “network” of “rogue” environmental groups, led by Greenpeace and including the Sierra Club...

