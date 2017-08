1st Amendment Claim Can't Touch TSA Agent, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit said for the first time Tuesday that Transportation Security Administration airport screeners cannot be sued for allegedly retaliating against travelers who exercise free speech, sending back to Pennsylvania federal court the case of a man who claimed he was arrested after a TSA supervisor lied about him making a bomb threat.



In a precedential ruling, a three-judge panel concluded that a First Amendment claim against a TSA employee for retaliatory prosecution does not exist in the context of airport security screenings. The panel...

