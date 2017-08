Class Rep Bounty Eyed In $14.5M American Eagle TCPA Deal

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 4:58 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni looked ready Tuesday to approve a settlement between American Eagle Outfitters and 618,000 consumers who say the retailer unlawfully texted them, but she asked why four lead plaintiffs should get $10,000 each when regular class members would get only about $232.



The judge took up the question after attorney Eric A. Isaacson, who represents objecting class member Kara Bowes, said the relatively large bounties create perverse incentives to settle what should be “multibillion-dollar” Telephone Consumer Protection Act damages cases for...

