Insurer Must Act To Save Football Concussion Coverage Suit

Law360, Houston (August 22, 2017, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Texas issued an order Tuesday giving Great American Assurance Company until Friday to explain why he shouldn't dismiss a lawsuit it filed against a National Collegiate Athletic Association conference more than 90 days ago, saying the conference has yet to be served with the lawsuit.



Senior U.S. District Judge A. Joe Fish wrote in his brief order that “unless plaintiff shows cause in writing by Aug. 25, 2017, why this case should be retained on the docket, it will be dismissed without...

To view the full article, register now.