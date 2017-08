LA Landfill’s $3.5M Pollution Deal Is Full Of Holes, Court Says

Law360, Los Angeles (August 22, 2017, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A California judge on Tuesday pumped the brakes on landfill operator Browning-Ferris Industries’ $3.5 million deal to resolve putative class claims from Los Angeles residents calling one of the company's dumps a nuisance, saying his concerns include a “tedious and complicated” claim form likely to discourage claimants.



Los Angeles County Judge Kenneth R. Freeman began Tuesday’s hearing by declaring, “Bottom line, I’m not approving this today.” Instead, the judge continued the matter, scheduled an Oct. 4 follow-up conference and said he would provide Browning-Ferris Industries of...

