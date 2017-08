FinCEN Expands High-End Real Estate Reporting To Hawaii

Law360, Los Angeles (August 22, 2017, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network on Tuesday expanded its geographic targeting orders to cover Honolulu as one of the metropolitan areas where large real estate transactions will draw scrutiny, while also adding wire transfers to the list of payment types that insurers should flag.



The money-laundering watchdog said it’s looking for information from title insurance companies on high-end real estate purchases made without bank loans, explaining that the expansion to its existing rule on Tuesday will now call for non-cash transactions to be flagged for review....

To view the full article, register now.