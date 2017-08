Vet's Widow Asks 9th Circ. To Revive VA Wrongful Death Suit

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 1:49 PM EDT) -- A widow suing the Department of Veterans Affairs for wrongful death and medical malpractice after losing her husband to renal failure in 2009 has asked the Ninth Circuit to revive claims that were tossed by an Arizona federal court as untimely, saying she didn't learn of the VA's scheduling delays until media reports in 2014.



Felisa Tunac said Monday she first learned of the Phoenix, Arizona, VA’s practice of “gross mismanagement” and “unacceptable wait times” from May 2014 media reports, and then read an Office of...

To view the full article, register now.