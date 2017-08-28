By Joshua Wolson August 28, 2017, 12:05 PM EDTLaw360, New York (August 28, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT) -- Last year, after years of litigation, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously reversed a jury verdict that awarded Apple Inc. nearly $400 million in damages from Samsung Electronic Co. Ltd. The Supreme Court’s decision was clear: The term “article of manufacture” in the statute governing design patent remedies “can encompass both a product sold to a consumer as well as a component of that product.” For Apple and Samsung, the decision seems pretty clear: Samsung won; Apple lost. Apple, however, was determined to preserve its victory, even...
An Update On The Apple-Samsung Damages Saga
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login