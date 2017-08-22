Long Island Mortgage Co. Execs Charged With $8.9M Fraud
Vanguard President of Sales and minority owner Edward E. Bohm, 39, of Nissequogue, New York; Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Sypher Jr., 40, of Scarsdale, New York; and Chief Operating Officer and majority owner Matthew T. Voss, 42, of Northport, New York, were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login