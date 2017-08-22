Long Island Mortgage Co. Execs Charged With $8.9M Fraud

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 8:37 PM EDT) -- New York federal prosecutors on Tuesday accused three executives of Long Island mortgage lender Vanguard Funding LLC of lying to banks in order to obtain nearly $9 million in short-term loans.



Vanguard President of Sales and minority owner Edward E. Bohm, 39, of Nissequogue, New York; Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Sypher Jr., 40, of Scarsdale, New York; and Chief Operating Officer and majority owner Matthew T. Voss, 42, of Northport, New York, were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud....

