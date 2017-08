Zillow Investors Sue Over Stock Drop After CFPB Probe

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A Zillow Group Inc. investor hit the online real estate database with a putative stock drop class action in California federal court Tuesday, claiming that the company should have told investors about its practices, which ultimately led to a pending Consumer Financial Protection Bureau investigation.



When Zillow announced that it received a Notice and Opportunity to Respond and Advise letter on Aug. 8, alleging violations of the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act, shares of the company fell $7.43, down more than 15 percent, over the next...

