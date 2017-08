As Cybersecurity Risks Loom, Carmakers Look To Regulators

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Makers of internet-connected vehicles, facing new liability at the prospect of catastrophic hacks, are looking to how government agencies traditionally have regulated similar technologies as they step up self-policing efforts to guard consumer data, attorneys say.



As cars are increasingly equipped with devices that can communicate with other vehicles, and as researchers have shown that these systems could be hacked, carmakers and regulators have grown interested in risks to consumers in the absence of concrete government standards and guidance.



"Right now, it's fair to say that...

