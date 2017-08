Jury Seated For Sen. Menendez Corruption Trial In NJ

Law360, Newark (August 23, 2017, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A final panel of 16 jurors was selected Wednesday to hear the New Jersey federal court corruption trial of Sen. Bob Menendez and Florida ophthalmologist Salomon Melgen, setting the stage for a legal battle over whether the Democratic official accepted bribes from the doctor in exchange for political favors.



After about four hours of jury selection Tuesday and roughly three hours Wednesday, a prosecutor and a defense attorney each told U.S. District Judge William H. Walls that they were satisfied with the composition of the panel....

To view the full article, register now.