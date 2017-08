Aman Resorts Asks To Move Involuntary Bankruptcies To NY

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Luxury hotel group Aman Resorts asked for two involuntary Florida bankruptcies filed by former owner Omar Amanat to be transferred to New York, saying Tuesday that the court is intimately familiar with the American venture capitalist's underlying dispute with the companies and his attempts to “usurp corporate control.”



Aman Resorts Group Ltd., whose corporate parent is Peak Hotels & Resorts Group Ltd., and Peak Hotels’ majority equity holder, Tarek Investments Ltd., moved for a venue transfer of Aman’s Chapter 11 case and Peak’s Chapter 7 case...

