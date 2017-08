Wells Fargo Overdraft Row Teed Up For 11th Circ. Arguments

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 3:28 PM EDT) -- While Wells Fargo & Co. has lurched from one scandal to another in recent months, a decadelong fight over the bank’s overdraft practices and efforts to push consumers into arbitration is set to go to oral arguments at the Eleventh Circuit Thursday.



The case pits consumers in a nationwide class action who claim the San Francisco-based bank engaged in a process known as “reordering” that caused them to pay excessive overdraft fees against Wells Fargo, which is trying to push the class members into binding arbitration....

