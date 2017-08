2nd Circ. Upholds SAC Manager's Insider Trading Conviction

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 11:04 AM EDT) -- A divided Second Circuit upheld former SAC Capital Advisors LP manager Mathew Martoma’s conviction for insider trading on Wednesday, finding that Martoma didn’t need to have a close relationship with his tipper to sustain his conviction, over a lengthy dissent.



Mathew Martoma, seen here arriving at federal court in New York on Feb. 6, 2014, failed to convince a split Second Circuit panel Wednesday that the jury instructions at his insider trading trial were faulty. (AP) Martoma had argued that the jury instructions at his trial...

