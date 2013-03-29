Fresenius Seeks To Shed 10 More Suits From Dialysis MDL

By Dani Kass

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 9:56 PM EDT) -- Fresenius Medical Care’s February win in the first bellwether trial in multidistrict litigation alleging its dialysis treatments caused patient deaths proves that 10 more cases should be dismissed, as those cases rely on the same treatment at issue in the bellweather case, the company told a Massachusetts federal court Wednesday.

Families around the country have said that Naturalyte and Granuflo, used for dialysis treatments at Fresenius clinics, led to patient injuries and deaths. Fresenius failed to train doctors adequately on how to use the drugs, leading...
Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

In Re: Fresenius Granuflo/Naturalyte Dialysate Products Liability Litigation


Case Number

1:13-md-02428

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Personal Injury: Health Care/Pharmaceutical Personal Injury Product Liability

Judge

Douglas P. Woodlock

Date Filed

March 29, 2013

Case Title

Cameron v. Fresenius USA, Inc. et al


Case Number

1:13-cv-12446

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Personal Injury: Health Care/Pharmaceutical Personal Injury Product Liability

Judge

Douglas P. Woodlock

Date Filed

October 3, 2013

Case Title

Carter v. Fresenius USA, Inc. et al


Case Number

1:13-cv-12459

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Personal Injury: Health Care/Pharmaceutical Personal Injury Product Liability

Judge

Douglas P. Woodlock

Date Filed

October 3, 2013

Case Title

Walker v. Fresenius USA, Inc. et al


Case Number

1:13-cv-12487

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Personal Injury: Health Care/Pharmaceutical Personal Injury Product Liability

Judge

Douglas P. Woodlock

Date Filed

October 4, 2013

Case Title

Zachery et al v. Fresenius Medical Care Holdiings, Inc. et al


Case Number

1:14-cv-13150

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Personal Injury: Health Care/Pharmaceutical Personal Injury Product Liability

Judge

Douglas P. Woodlock

Date Filed

July 29, 2014

Case Title

Riben v. Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc. et al


Case Number

1:15-cv-11134

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Personal Injury: Health Care/Pharmaceutical Personal Injury Product Liability

Judge

Douglas P. Woodlock

Date Filed

March 23, 2015

Case Title

Palmaccio v. Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc. et al


Case Number

1:15-cv-12474

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Personal Injury: Health Care/Pharmaceutical Personal Injury Product Liability

Judge

Douglas P. Woodlock

Date Filed

June 18, 2015

Case Title

Kazos v. FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE HOLDINGS, INC. et al


Case Number

1:15-cv-12376

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Personal Injury: Health Care/Pharmaceutical Personal Injury Product Liability

Judge

Douglas P. Woodlock

Date Filed

June 18, 2015

Case Title

Randall v. Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc. dba Fresenius Medial Care North America et al


Case Number

1:15-cv-12735

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Personal Injury: Health Care/Pharmaceutical Personal Injury Product Liability

Judge

Douglas P. Woodlock

Date Filed

June 23, 2015

Case Title

Smith v. Fresenius Medical Care Holdings ,Inc. et al


Case Number

1:15-cv-12768

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Personal Injury: Health Care/Pharmaceutical Personal Injury Product Liability

Judge

Douglas P. Woodlock

Date Filed

June 23, 2015

Case Title

Dillingham v. FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE HOLDINGS, INC. et al


Case Number

1:15-cv-12796

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Personal Injury: Health Care/Pharmaceutical Personal Injury Product Liability

Judge

Douglas P. Woodlock

Date Filed

June 24, 2015

