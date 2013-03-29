Fresenius Seeks To Shed 10 More Suits From Dialysis MDL

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 9:56 PM EDT) -- Fresenius Medical Care’s February win in the first bellwether trial in multidistrict litigation alleging its dialysis treatments caused patient deaths proves that 10 more cases should be dismissed, as those cases rely on the same treatment at issue in the bellweather case, the company told a Massachusetts federal court Wednesday.



Families around the country have said that Naturalyte and Granuflo, used for dialysis treatments at Fresenius clinics, led to patient injuries and deaths. Fresenius failed to train doctors adequately on how to use the drugs, leading...

To view the full article, register now.