NBA Agent Must Arbitrate $30M Suit Over Agency Firing

Law360, Los Angeles (August 23, 2017, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A California judge on Wednesday ordered basketball agent Dan Fegan to arbitrate his $30 million claim against Independent Sports & Entertainment CEO Hank Ratner alleging the agency fired him in order to steal his NBA player clients, saying arbitration provisions in agreements Ratner signed with the agency were “pretty broad.”



Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael L. Stern said at the start of Wednesday’s hearing that he was inclined to grant the motion to compel arbitration from Ratner and the other ISE defendants, signaling an uphill...

