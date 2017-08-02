Defunct Insurer Agrees To Arbitrate Reinsurance Dispute

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A New Zealand insurer told a Texas federal court on Thursday that an insolvent insurer based in the state does not oppose its bid to arbitrate a reinsurance agreement dispute in Atlanta.



Contractor’s Bonding Ltd., or CBL Insurance, had asked the court on Tuesday to send to arbitration a suit brought by Texas-based Gramercy Insurance Co., which alleged CBL owed the defunct insurer a little more than $1 million under a reinsurance agreement. CBL had argued that agreement, which involved the New Zealand firm providing reinsurance...

