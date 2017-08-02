Defunct Insurer Agrees To Arbitrate Reinsurance Dispute
Contractor’s Bonding Ltd., or CBL Insurance, had asked the court on Tuesday to send to arbitration a suit brought by Texas-based Gramercy Insurance Co., which alleged CBL owed the defunct insurer a little more than $1 million under a reinsurance agreement. CBL had argued that agreement, which involved the New Zealand firm providing reinsurance...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login