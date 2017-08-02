Defunct Insurer Agrees To Arbitrate Reinsurance Dispute

By Natalie Olivo

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A New Zealand insurer told a Texas federal court on Thursday that an insolvent insurer based in the state does not oppose its bid to arbitrate a reinsurance agreement dispute in Atlanta.

Contractor’s Bonding Ltd., or CBL Insurance, had asked the court on Tuesday to send to arbitration a suit brought by Texas-based Gramercy Insurance Co., which alleged CBL owed the defunct insurer a little more than $1 million under a reinsurance agreement. CBL had argued that agreement, which involved the New Zealand firm providing reinsurance...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Gramercy Insurance Company v. Contractor's Bonding, Ltd.


Case Number

1:17-cv-00723

Court

Texas Western

Nature of Suit

Insurance

Judge

Sam Sparks

Date Filed

August 2, 2017

Law Firms

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular