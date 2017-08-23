Huntington Ingalls Lands Contract To Repair USS Fitzgerald

Law360, Washington (August 23, 2017, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries' shipbuilding division has been tapped to repair damages sustained by the USS Fitzgerald in a collision with a Philippine merchant ship that cost the lives of seven sailors, the defense contractor said Wednesday.



Repairs on the guided missile destroyer will be undertaken at HII's facilities in Pascagoula, Mississippi, when the Fitzgerald returns to the United States, according to a release from the company.



"Ingalls and all of its employees regret the tragic circumstances that will bring the ship to Pascagoula," Ingalls Shipbuilding President...

