Homeowners Lay Out Endgame Plan In Chinese Drywall MDL

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Attorneys representing homeowners in long-running multidistrict litigation over allegedly defective drywall on Tuesday outlined their proposal for an “endgame” and blasted the plan put forth by supplier Taishan Gypsum Co. Ltd., saying it would rewind the litigation back to the beginning.



Taishan and its co-defendants, following the court’s directive to come up with an endgame plan, have proposed going back to the beginning and starting over like nothing ever happened, after having deliberately ignored the litigation for years, the plaintiffs’ steering committee said. Specifically, Taishan, China...

