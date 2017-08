10th Circ. Affirms $24.5M In 'Hot Fuel' MDL Settlements

Law360, Los Angeles (August 23, 2017, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Wednesday affirmed $24.5 million in settlements in multidistrict litigation over whether oil companies and gas stations overcharged consumers for gasoline on hot days, rejecting a litany of objections, including one from Costco Wholesale Corp.



The long-running suit dealt with dozens of gas companies’ handling of fuel prices on warm-weather days. Heat causes gasoline to expand, meaning customers were paying for fuel that wouldn’t provide as much energy as when it’s dispensed at a cooler temperature, according to filings in the suit....

