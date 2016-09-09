Enviros, Tribe Press For Halt To Ariz. Highway Construction
In a reply brief responding to the Federal Highway Administration and the Arizona Department of Transportation’s objections to their injunction request, Protecting Arizona's Resources and Children, or PARC, and the the Gila River Indian Community warned the panel of “irreparable harm” to the environment if construction is allowed...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login