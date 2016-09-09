Enviros, Tribe Press For Halt To Ariz. Highway Construction

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Environmentalists and a tribe opposing a Phoenix-area road project on Wednesday reinforced their bid to halt construction pending an appeal of the project’s approval, telling the Ninth Circuit a pause is in the public interest to prevent environmental destruction.



In a reply brief responding to the Federal Highway Administration and the Arizona Department of Transportation’s objections to their injunction request, Protecting Arizona's Resources and Children, or PARC, and the the Gila River Indian Community warned the panel of “irreparable harm” to the environment if construction is allowed...

