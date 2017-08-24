Expert Analysis

Opinion

Cobell Buy-Back Must Advance Indian Country Interests

By Keith Harper August 24, 2017, 11:42 AM EDT

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 11:42 AM EDT) -- On Dec. 14, 2010, President Barack Obama signed the Claims Resolution Act of 2010, which, among other things, settled Cobell v. Salazar for a total of $3.4 billion after 14 years of intense litigation. Of that amount, $1.5 billion was to be distributed to the plaintiff class based on a formula agreed to by the parties and $1.9 billion was set aside as a massive infusion to the Land Consolidation Fund (LCF) in an attempt to meaningfully consolidate Indian land holdings and thereby make such lands...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular