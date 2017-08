BigLaw Triumvirate Leads US Securities Antitrust MDL

Law360, San Francisco (August 23, 2017, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday appointed three BigLaw firms to serve as lead counsel in multitrillion-dollar litigation accusing Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Barclays Capital Inc. and 18 other financial giants of rigging the $13 trillion market for securities sold by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.



Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC and Labaton Sucharow LLP will lead class actions that have been centralized in New York's Southern District before U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe. To date,...

To view the full article, register now.