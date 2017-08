RJ Reynolds Beats Second Try In False Ad Suit Over E-Cigs

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Wednesday again sided with R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. in dismissing with leave to amend a proposed class action alleging the e-cigarette maker failed to warn California consumers that the smoking devices contain carcinogens, saying the second amended complaint undermines its own arguments.



U.S. District Judge James Donato gave Jerod Harris until Sept. 22 to properly plead claims that RJR had a duty to disclose potential harms or that it misrepresented those potential harms.



“Harris suggests that an independent basis can be found...

