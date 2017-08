Nucap Must Reveal Emails In Bosch IP Fight, Judge Says

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 1:53 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal magistrate judge on Wednesday said Nucap Industries Inc. must hand over unredacted versions of certain emails to a pair of Robert Bosch GmbH units in a lawsuit over Bosch’s alleged theft of brake design components, ruling that they are not protected by attorney-client privilege.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Young B. Kim partially granted a motion to compel by Robert Bosch LLC and Bosch Brake Components LLC, saying that some of the information redacted by Nucap pertained to business advice instead of legal advice....

To view the full article, register now.