Jury Awards $148M To Woman Paralyzed At O'Hare Airport

Law360, Los Angeles (August 23, 2017, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A Cook County, Illinois, jury on Wednesday awarded $148 million to a woman paralyzed from the waist down by a falling pedestrian shelter at O’Hare International Airport in what her attorneys say is a record-high personal injury jury verdict.



Twenty-four-year-old Tierney Darden was waiting to be picked up from O’Hare with her mother and sister on an August 2015 afternoon when a storm gust loosened a pedestrian shelter that weighed more than 750 pounds. The shelter came loose and fell on Darden, severing her spinal cord....

